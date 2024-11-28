Trail-blazing Derry Well Women established pioneering women’s health hub 36 years ago: Dillon
Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon raised the Derry headquartered not-for-profit centre in Queen Street in relation to publicity surrounding women's health hubs recently established in England under the British Government’s Women’s Health Strategy for England.
"It is worth acknowledging that we have been well ahead of the game here: not because of our health service but because of women in the North.
"The first well woman centre was set up by a group of friends in Derry: a group of women who said that services and information for women were not good enough,” she told MLAs.
Derry Well Women was established in Derry in 1988 with a commitment to adopting a ‘social justice based approach to addressing health inequalities, advocating and taking action on a range of factors which determine health status’.
It opened its doors in Queen Street in 1989.
Ms. Dillon, who is originally from County Armagh, said the pioneering example of the Derry women’s health hub was replicated all over the North.
"There were a number of well women clinics across the North. When I was a young woman and growing up, there was one in my nearest major town.
"I am talking about there being a well woman clinic in Newry town over 30 years ago. I was able to access that well women clinic, which had all the services that a young woman might need, whether around their menstrual cycle, access to contraception or access to advice.
"Whatever you needed, you could get it in those well woman clinics. They also helped women dealing with the prenatal and postnatal stages of pregnancy and women going through the menopause. They offered many services, and the well woman clinic in Derry continues to do that to this day.
“I am glad that the Health Minister is working with the well woman clinic to do a survey and get information on what we need in relation to women's health,” the Sinn Féin MLA noted in the Stormont Assembly on Tuesday.
