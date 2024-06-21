Cancer survivor Pauline McKenna says Cancer Connected Communities West has given people a voice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local cancer survivor told a major conference in Derry this week how a ground-breaking project to connect people affected by the illness has allowed her voice be heard.

Pauline McKenna was among those attending the ‘Commitment to Change Conference’ in the Ebrington Hotel where the outcomes of the Cancer Connected Communities West project were presented.

The project brought together six charities to connect people affected by cancer to each other, to provide support in the community and link them to the people who deliver cancer services, so they can use their experiences to make improvements.

Ms. McKenna said: “I am so very grateful to Cancer Connected Communities West for the opportunity to use the difficult and distressing experience of having cancer to be part of a collective voice that will make meaningful and lasting improvements to Cancer Services in the West.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt with the Cancer Connected Communities partnership.

"I can think of no more inspiring and empowering gift to Service Users.”

The project supported and engaged with over 2000 people affected by cancer across the Western Trust geography.

Project participants attended workshops over three years and used their lived experience to improve cancer care by negotiating change with senior representatives from the Western Trust, Department of Health, Macmillan, the Public Health Agency and Department for Infrastructure among other organisations.

Derry Well Women was the lead partner, alongside Action Cancer, Advice North West, Cancer Focus NI, Care for Cancer and Supported We Live Life (SWELL).

Front, from left, are Health Minister Mike Nesbitt, Jennifer Turner, project assistant, Deirdre O’Neill, project manager, CCCW, Una Cardin, and Bridget Tourish. Back, from left are Susan Gibson, manager, Derry Well Women, and Dr. Tom Frawley, chairman, Western Trust.

Deirdre O’Neill, Project Manager of Cancer Connected Communities said: “This is the first time that multiple charities along with the WHSCT have come together in a pro-active, coordinated way to improve services for cancer patients.

"Those affected by cancer attended their local charity for emotional and practical support and through this nurturing and empowering process have used their voice to improve cancer services.

"The WHSCT and other organisations have welcomed the opportunity to hear from lived experience and have been very willing and open to hear suggestions and negotiate the change commitments that we have heard today.”

Cancer Connected Communities West Commitment to Change Conference, Ebrington Hotel, Derry.

Western Trust Chair Dr. Tom Frawley said: “The Western Trust has been delighted to work with our Cancer Connected Communities partners on this innovative project over the past three years.

"It has provided us with invaluable insights and opportunities to meet and listen to those affected by cancer who live in the geography served by the Western Trust, particularly those from hard-to-reach groups and those living in rural communities.

"Based on their feedback, insights and suggestions we have heard throughout this process we have reviewed our services and made changes and improvements which we presented today.

"The Western Trust recognises the huge potential of the model of engagement that has underpinned every aspect of this project and is committed to continuing to work with partners to support the sustainability of this model.”

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt addresses the conference.

Minister for Health, Mike Nesbitt said: “The voice of those with lived experience of cancer has been central to the development of our Cancer Strategy. I want to acknowledge the contribution of everyone involved in the Cancer Connected Communities West project.