Tony Doherty, whose father Patrick was killed by a British paratrooper on Bloody Sunday, is amongst those who have urged BBC NI Interim Director, Adam Smyth, as well as BBC Director of Nations Rhodri Davies, to reconsider their decision to reduce programming and posts.

In a letter written on behalf of the Bloody Sunday Trust in his capacity as Chair Mr. Doherty pointed to the station's record of covering the long-running Bloody Sunday justice campaign.

"Victims and survivors in the northwest, and others with an interest in human rights issues and the resolution of the conflict here, have a high degree of trust in Radio Foyle.

The Bloody Sunday Trust is among the groups calling for the cuts at Radio Foyle to be reversed.

"This trust is built on years of experience, and there is a genuine danger that these voices will not be heard if the cuts go ahead. Radio Foyle is an integral part of our community.

"The voices that listeners tune in to for the local news programmes are the voices they trust to be honest, insightful and balanced," he stated.

Emma Whitters' brother Paul was aged 15 when he was fatally shot by a member of the RUC in April 1981.

Stephen McConomy was 11 when he was shot dead in 1982.

She has also written to Mr. Smyth, stating: "As a family, we suffered a loss - as so many families did - during the Troubles.

"My 15-year-old brother was shot by a policeman with a plastic bullet in 1981. We are still working as a family to secure answers and some degree of accountability all these years later.

"Following the Good Friday [Agreement] years that promised progress, we are now seeing more and more doors being closed to families looking for answers such as the Legacy Bill [NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill].

"The quality regional coverage we have had over the years on Radio Foyle is one of the few outlets where our voice is still heard and its loss would be a blow to our family and many others like it."

BBC Radio Foyle

Paul's uncle Tony Brown concurred, stating: "I appreciate that there are conflicting and competing priorities when it comes to the allocation of time on a range of news and current affairs, however, the proposed reduction in broadcasting time from Radio Foyle will inevitably have an adverse impact on the ability of staff to deal in depth with issues and deprive listeners with an opportunity to articulate their views and opinions.”

Emmet McConomy whose brother Stephen was shot in the back of the head by a British soldier in 1982, has written to the BBC Director General Tim Davie.

“The service that Radio Foyle provides to the community here in the northwest can not be understated. It is a lifeline to many and has provided a platform for victims and survivors from all backgrounds to have their stories aired.

Paul Whitters who was shot dead in 1981.

"I myself have contributed to all of the programmes over the years and it will be a sad day when our voices will no longer be heard or the stories of our loved ones silenced in this area,” he wrote.

Sammy McDevitt's brother Eamon was aged 28 when he was shot and killed by the British army in Strabane in August 1971.

He has written to BBC management stressing how Radio Foyle was among the local media who covered the 50th anniversary of Eamon's death two years ago.

"Eamon’s death was important, and ensuring the events of that day and the subsequent years of injustice and our campaign for truth was equally important.

"I want to thank Radio Foyle again for marking this important event sensitively. I am sharing this so that you and other decision makers at the BBC can appreciate how important Radio Foyle is to victims, and to the wider community it serves.

"Families like ours need a local service that has the time and patience to tell our story, and understand the experiences of those living in the northwest, that is very different from those in Belfast and other parts of the north."

The Pat Finucane Centre, the human rights and campaigning organisation, has requested a meeting with Mr. Smyth and is asking the BBC to 'reconsider the decision to cut the provision of news/current affairs at Radio Foyle'.

"Families in the northwest trust Radio Foyle. This trust in built on years of experience, and there is a genuine danger that these voices will not be heard if the cuts go ahead. Radio Foyle is an integral part of our community.

"The voices that listeners tune in to for the Breakfast and Lunchtime news programmes are the voices they trust to deliver honest, insightful and balanced news.

"We are also acutely aware of the human cost to those workers who may lose their jobs or have their working hours reduced and echo many voices who implore you to reconsider," the centre wrote.

Mr. Smyth, in replies to a number of the families, has defended the cuts but said BBC NI is committed to Radio Foyle.

In a letter of response to Mr. Doherty and the BST he stated: “We remain committed to Foyle as a production centre for local and region-wide output — something that’s reflected in the schedule changes that we’ve announced and the integration of its newsroom with BBC News NI (and with all of the logistical, editorial and career development opportunities that this will provide).”

He referred to how the BBC ameliorated some of the cuts earlier this month by announcing a half hour breakfast programme would replace the current two hour current affairs and news show and that hourly news bulletins would be retained until 3pm.