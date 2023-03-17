Campaigners are also calling for a public inquiry into Britain’s use of plastic bullets in Ireland during the Troubles.

The calls follow the uncovering of new information showing the British Government were informed of ‘problems’ with a riot gun used by the RUC at the time of Paul’s shooting.

A confidential memo, dated February 5, 1982, advised the Secretary of State Jim Prior how a ‘metal end-cap’ that was supposed to detach from a plastic bullet round may have contributed to the 15-year-old’s death.

Paul Whitters (15) - pictured with his baby brother Aidan - died in April 1981 after being hit in the head with a plastic bullet fired by a member of the RUC.

“The end-cap is implicated by a forensic report in the death of Paul Whitters, although the end-cap itself was not recovered. It is arguable that the end-cap aggravated injuries and the issue could arouse some interest at the inquests,” it advised.

Sara Duddy, of the Pat Finucane Centre, said the new information made a compelling case for a new inquest.

"The family was never made aware of this at the original inquest. Tony Gifford who did an independent report on the death was not aware of this at the time.

Stephen McConomy was aged 11 when he was shot dead.

"The independent forensic expert that the family brought in was not aware of this at the time, nor were they aware that the plastic bullet gun being used by the RUC at the time had not been medically validated as was required at Porton Down research laboratory in England,” she said, saying a new inquest is essential.

Emmet McConomy’s 11-year-old brother Stephen was killed when a soldier fired a plastic bullet at him from the back of a Saracen on April 16, 1982, a year-and-a day after Paul was killed.

The communique further states that: “Such evidence as we have would seem to indicate that the Army system is in practice more dangerous. Of the 7 people who were killed last year by baton rounds, four were killed by Army weapons, three by the RUC, although the RUC fired twice as many rounds as the Army.”

Emmett McConomy, whose 11-year-old brother Stephen was killed by a plastic bullet in April 1982.

Mr. McConomy said: “This is truly disturbing that our brother would still be with us if this information was disclosed and acted on.”

SDLP MLA and Policing Board member, Mark H Durkan said: “Victims and survivors deserve justice; a public inquiry is the only way forward.”

A NIO spokesperson said: "Our deepest sympathies are with the family of Paul Whitters - this was a tragic incident where a young person lost his life needlessly.

Maria McConomy with her sons Emmett and Mark at the funeral of her 11-year-old boy Stephen who was killed by a British soldier on April 16, 1982.

"The Government is committed to a new approach to addressing the past in NI, which delivers better outcomes for those most affected by the Troubles.

"The NI Troubles (Legacy & Reconciliation) Bill will establish a new independent Commission to conduct reviews into Troubles-related deaths and serious injuries, focused primarily on providing families, like the Whitters, with answers.

"The independent Commission will be led by a Chief Commissioner of high judicial standing. The Commission will have the power to compel witnesses to comply with its reviews and to make findings in a manner similar to inquests and public inquiries."

