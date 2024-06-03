TUV will contest Foyle if ‘suitable candidate’ can be found, says Jim Allister

By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 09:56 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 09:57 BST
The Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) has not ruled out running a candidate in Foyle in the forthcoming General Election.

The party announced 13 candidates on Friday, however, none have yet been selected for Foyle or West Tyrone.

Speaking at the launch of the TUV campaign on Friday leader Jim Allister said the party was running on an anti-Protocol, anti-Windsor Framework, anti-Sinn Féin and anti-European Union platform.

He said the TUV will run candidates in the North West if they can find ones prior to the deadline for nominations on June 7.

Jim AllisterJim Allister
Jim Allister

“It is only the votes for this team which will truly count against the Protocol.

“If we can yet find suitable candidates in West Tyrone and Foyle, then we will add them to the ticket,” Mr. Allister said at its election launch on Friday.

Back in March the TUV announced an electoral partnership with Britain’s right-wind Eurosceptic party Reform UK.

