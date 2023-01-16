US Congress resolution calls for full implementation of Good Friday Agreement ahead of 25th anniversary

A group of Congressmen introduced the resolution and expressed hope for the continued success of the peace process.

“The Belfast/GFA represents the cornerstone of peace in NI and remains the bedrock on which today’s government institutions and cross-community initiatives lay,” said Congressman Bill Keating, former Chairman of the Subcommittee on Europe, and Member of the Friends of Ireland Caucus.

“I strongly believe in its success as well as its full implementation, including accountability and justice for the victims of violence,” said the Democratic representative for Massachusetts.

US Congressman Brendan Boyle (left), US State Representitave Kevin Boyle and their father Francie (a native of Glencolmcille) pictured during a visit to Donegal in 2015.

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, former Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Europe, and Member of the Friends of Ireland Caucus, said: “The GFA provides a holistic approach for peace in NI as well as for the region’s economic, cultural, and political prosperity.”

“Now more than ever before, the US has a responsibility to support the resolution of outstanding multilateral trade issues, the ongoing reconciliation process for victims of violence and their families, and the return to government in NI,” said the Pennsylvanian Republican Congressman.

Brendan Boyle, a Philadelphia Democrat whose father is from Donegal, and who is a Member of the Friends of Ireland Caucus, and Co-Chair of the EU Caucus, said: “The GFA is one of the greatest diplomatic achievements of the 20th century. The US played a critical role in the Irish Peace Process that ultimately led to the GFA and has continued that role in the 25 years since it was signed. I am confident the U.S. will continue to be a strong voice for peace with justice in Ireland.”

Pennsylvanian Republican Congressman Mike Kelly, Co-Chair of the Friends of Ireland Caucus, said: “After generations of bloodshed, the GFA was an astounding achievement and has served as the bedrock of peace in NI. The GFA lies at the very heart of the peace and reconciliation process that ended the Troubles. Nothing should jeopardize the progress the GFA has made for the people of Ireland.”

Washington Democrat Derek Kilmer, Co-Chair of the Congressional UK Caucus, reflected: “I was a grad student studying in the UK when the GFA was signed.

“Twenty-five years later, as Co-Chair of the Congressional U.K. Caucus, I look forward to continued engagement with our allies in support of breaking down barriers, upholding peace, and fully implementing the Agreement.”

Congressman Joe Wilson, a Republican representative from South Carolina, who is Co-Chair of the Congressional UK Caucus, said: “As we recognize the upcoming 25th Anniversary of the GFA, I am grateful to join my bipartisan Congressional colleagues in congratulating all involved for their ongoing efforts to maintain the peace in NI.”

The Republican member for North Carolina David Rouzer, Co-Chair of the Congressional UK Caucus, said: “The US joins the UK and the Republic of Ireland in celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and reaffirms our strong and unwavering support for it.

"Catholic and Protestant communities came together in 1998 to put peace, hope, and unity above violence and division. This grand anniversary is aspirational to continued and future actions that strengthen cooperation and inclusion for lasting peace and prosperity.”