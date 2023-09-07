US Congressman Bill Keating brands ‘legacy bill’ as 'shameful' and ‘direct threat’ to stable peace of GFA

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Democratic Congressman from Massachusetts said the British Government is ‘denying its own citizens their fundamental right to truth and justice’ through the legislation.

He was speaking after a majority in the British House of Commons approved the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill despite overwhelming opposition in Ireland and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This bill, as passed, stops any new inquests from being opened into crimes committed during the Troubles, and allows conditional amnesty for individuals accused of committing killings while denying victims and their families the justice and accountability they deserve.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bill Keating

“As the Ranking Member of the Europe Subcommittee in the United States House of Representatives, I have voiced opposition to this legislation, which I believe directly threatens the stable peace established by the Good Friday Agreement and undermines processes agreed upon in the Stormont House Agreement.

"Families from all communities in Northern Ireland deserve the truth about crimes committed against their loved ones as well as justice for the violence they faced.

"It is shameful the British government has passed this legislation, failing to heed the call of so many who oppose this bill and denying its own citizens their fundamental right to truth and justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad