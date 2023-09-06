Passage of ‘legacy bill’ a ‘devastating day for justice’ say Pat Finucane Centre and Justice for the Forgotten

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill passed its final hurdle shortly after 2pm on Wednesday when a majority of MPs in the British House of Commons rejected amendments that had been tabled by the House of Lords and approved the new legislation.

The bill, which will introduce a statute of limitations for all Troubles-related killings, now only requires the assent of Britain’s Charles III to become law.

A PFC spokesperson stated: "The British Government wants us to believe this legislation is about providing information to families and promoting reconciliation, but its real motivation is to protect its veterans from being found guilty of human rights’ abuses during the conflict.

A previous protest against the legacy bill in Guildhall Square.

"It also seeks to prevent the truth about its so-called ‘Dirty War’ from emerging. It is about protecting the actions of successive British Governments in order to save face internationally and, in order to guard its reputation, it is willing to allow perpetrators from paramilitary organisations off the hook.”

The controversial legislation was passed despite the opposition of victims, almost every political party that organises on the island of Ireland, with the exception of the Conservative Party, and the Irish Government.

The PFC said: "No family who lost a loved one supports this legislation as it effectively removes their recourse to justice. It is not only families of victims and survivors who oppose this shameful legislation but all political parties on the island of Ireland; all organisations supporting families and survivors; the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights; the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights; and the United States Government are all in total opposition to it. The British Labour Party - and even the House of Lords - believe the bill should have been scrapped.”

The campaign groups said the proposed new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) is no substitute for an independent, human rights’ compliant investigation.

"While it is likely that some families and survivors may engage with the new body, they will do so only because they have no other option. This legislation is unprecedented in a so-called modern, western democracy.

"The Pat Finucane Centre and Justice for the Forgotten believe that the ICRIR is doomed to fail but the British Government does not care as long as its interests are protected,” the PFC spokesperson stated.

Both organisations believe the new legislation will be challenged in the courts and have urged the Irish Government to take a case to the European Court of Human Rights.

“We anticipate a number of legal challenges in the domestic courts and in Europe. The PFC will continue to support families through the next difficult stage in their journey.