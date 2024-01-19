UUP councillor Ryan McCready to step down due to work and family commitments
The Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) Alderman, who was recently appointed Chair of the Port and Harbour Commission, said he has taken the decision due to family and work commitments.
The former Royal Irish Regiment (RIR) soldier from Tullyally was first elected to DC&SDC as a member of the DUP in May 2019 but joined the UUP in 2021.
He narrowly missed out on taking an Assembly seat for the UUP in Foyle in 2022 coming in just 95.39 votes behind DUP MLA Gary Middleton in the battle for the last seat.
Announcing his resignation on Friday, he said: “From sandbags to humanitarian relief. What an absolute privilege it has been to represent people across the city and district over the last 4 years. At times it has been difficult and frustrating work, but at the same time exceptionally rewarding. This is particularly true when it leads to transforming someone's life for the better.
“The long hours, combined with other commitments and future aspirations, have often come at a detriment to family and work-life balance. This has informed my priorities going forward as I accept new challenges.
“I will continue my positive contribution, support and energy to the wider Ulster Unionist Party across the Country.
“I would like to wish my successor the very best following their selection, nomination and co-option as the Ulster Unionists newest addition to Derry and Strabane District Council. They will have my full support and encouragement.”
A spokesperson for the UUP Foyle Association said: “A selection process to replace Alderman McCready will take place early next week. We want to thank Ryan for his commitment, hard work and dedication within the Foyle Constituency and wish him the very best in his new role and look forward to continuing working with him.”
A UUP party spokesperson said: “This is part of a structured succession plan to facilitate Ryan to re-balance his family and work commitments as he embarks on a new role as the Chair of the Londonderry Port and Harbour Commission.
"This will include a planned move for him from our Foyle Association to the East Londonderry Association as part of that structured process.”