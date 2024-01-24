UUP’s Janice Montgomery will be Derry’s newest councillor following selection meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ms. Montgomery was selected at a meeting of the UUP Foyle Branch on Tuesday night.

She said: “I'm excited to announce that I have been selected to replace Ryan McCready as the new councillor for Faughan DEA. I am looking forward to taking on this role and getting out and about the Faughan area.”

Alderman Darren Guy, Chairman of the Foyle branch of the party said: "As Chair of the Ulster Unionist Foyle Branch I want to thank both candidates who nominated themselves to replace Ryan McCready who stepped down from his Councillor role after successfully taking the position of Chair on the Londonderry Port and Harbour Commission.

"Although just not making it over the line, I want to thank Glen Miller for nominating as a candidate and have no doubt he will keep himself involved within the Party and in future elections.

"Congratulations to Janice Montgomery who received overwhelming support from all branch members during the selection process and is just rewards for the way she has continued to work for the UUP in Londonderry since running in last May's Local Elections.

"I have no doubt Janice will serve the people of the Faughan DEA well and will be a great asset to our Council team moving forward."

Ulster Unionist leader, Doug Beattie MLA said: “I want to congratulate Janice on her selection to replace Ryan, I know she will be a huge asset both to the party team within the council and her constituents.”

The mother-of-three from Drumahoe was a first time candidate in the elections to Derry City & Strabane District Council last May, when she stood in the Waterside DEA alongside running mate Darren Guy, and received 448 first preference votes.

It was the first election since 2014 in which the UUP stood two candidates in the Waterside DEA.