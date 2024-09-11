Watch: Official launch of Magee Taskforce interim report recommending push for 10,000 students in Derry by 2032

By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Sep 2024, 18:38 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 10:00 BST
The interim report of the Magee Taskforce has estimated that 10,000 students in Derry could be achieved by 2032 but only with significant investment delivered at maximum pace.

Stephen Kelly, Chair of the Taskforce, said he believes the target at Magee College can be realised by 2032 in what would be the ‘single biggest transformative economic project’ for Derry and the North West.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy on Wednesday promised to ‘drive progress’ towards the target of 10,000 students in Derry after receiving the interim report.

Mr. Murphy said: “Increasing Derry’s student population is a key driver for economic development in the North West. There has long been an aspiration to expand Magee."

Economy Minister Conor Murphy with, from left, Magee Taskforce Chair, Stephen Kelly Magee Taskforce Vice Chair Nicola Skelly and Ulster University Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew.
Economy Minister Conor Murphy with, from left, Magee Taskforce Chair, Stephen Kelly Magee Taskforce Vice Chair Nicola Skelly and Ulster University Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew.

Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University, Professor Paul Bartholomew said: “We remain completely committed to growth at our campus in Derry~Londonderry, in line with our strategic commitment for better regional balance.”

Local MLAs welcomed the publication and called for action.

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy said: “This marks yet more progress towards the expansion of Magee, and we must see work beginning immediately to push forward the proposals in this document and a clear action plan to deliver on them."

SDLP Opposition Economy Spokesperson Sinéad McLaughlin said: “The findings of the Magee Taskforce report present a very clear set of asks to the Economy Minister and the wider Executive.”

The Chief Executive of Derry Chamber Anna Doherty, welcomed the report, saying she feels as ‘if momentum is finally gathering behind the much-needed’ goal of growing student numbers at Magee.

Stephen Kelly believes 10,000 target achievable by 2032 in ‘single biggest transformative project’ for Derry

