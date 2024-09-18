Watch the historic moment Derry & Strabane's City Deal received final sign off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The City Deal for the Derry City & Strabane District Council area, is valued at around £290 million.

The Financial Deal was signed by The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr, NI Secretary of State Hilary Benn MP, Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Finance Minister and DSCDC Chief Executive John Kelpie

The project hopes to regenerate both Derry and Strabane centres and improve further education.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read what the City deal aims to improve across Derry and Strabane here: https://www.derryjournal.com/news/environment/whats-in-the-city-deal-4786793