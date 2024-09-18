Watch the historic moment Derry & Strabane's City Deal received final sign off
The City Deal for the Derry City & Strabane District Council area, is valued at around £290 million.
The Financial Deal was signed by The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr, NI Secretary of State Hilary Benn MP, Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Finance Minister and DSCDC Chief Executive John Kelpie
The project hopes to regenerate both Derry and Strabane centres and improve further education.
