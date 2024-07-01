PSNI concerned for wellbeing of missing Derry man Kevin McCallion
The PSNI say they are concerned for the wellbeing of Kevin McCallion who has been missing since last week.
The 52-year-old was last seen by his family on June 24.
Mr. McCallion was wearing a navy and white striped t-shirt, blue jeans and black trainers.
If you know Kevin’s whereabouts or have seen him since Monday, please call 101 quoting 1318 of the 28/06/24, the PSNI said.
