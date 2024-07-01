Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The PSNI say they are concerned for the wellbeing of Kevin McCallion who has been missing since last week.

The 52-year-old was last seen by his family on June 24.

Mr. McCallion was wearing a navy and white striped t-shirt, blue jeans and black trainers.

The PSNI have said they believe Mr. McCallion may be in the Portrush area.

