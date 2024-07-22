PSNI Waterside Station Enquiry office to take last public query before closing permanently

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Waterside Station Enquiry office will take its last public query next Wednesday, July 31, before closing permanently.

The ‘front counter’ at Richill Park was among 11 across the North slated for closure in April.

The PSNI confirmed on Monday that the enquiry office at Waterside will permanently close at the end of this month.

In a statement the PSNI said: "This is not a station closure. Police officers and staff will remain on-site and continue to serve the community.

Waterside PSNI station.

“Your nearest enquiry office will now be at Strand Road station.

“You can, of course, contact us at any time of the day or night on 101, or on 999 if it is an emergency.

“Online reporting is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and enables you to report a crime without any delays.

“It’s quick and easy and reports are dealt with in live time, in the exact same way as 101 calls, so we can respond as quickly as possible. You can make a report online at https://orlo.uk/Mdi8E.”

The Waterside Station Enquiry office is operated by a Station Enquiry Assistant (SEA), employed by a third party private sector contractor as part of a managed services contract.

Back in April the police service said the decision to close it, alongside 10 others across the North, would represent ‘a significant financial saving and maximise the availability of officers for critical service provision within communities’.

At the time Assistant Chief Constable for Local Policing, Bobby Singleton said: “This decision follows an extensive review which included analysis of the volume and type of demand in enquiry offices.

"This review concluded that against the backdrop of wider resource challenges, the current service is neither sustainable nor effective.”

Ten other offices will also close. These are in Belfast: Lisburn Road, Strand Town, Tennent Street and Woodbourne; Bangor, Banbridge, Magherafelt, Dungannon, Lisnaskea and Newtownabbey.

ACC Singleton said: “This is not a decision we have taken lightly and we are conscious there may be an actual or perceived loss of accessibility, visibility and ability to respond to the needs of the community. However, the PSNI is facing unprecedented financial pressure and savings are necessary to deliver a sustainable and effective organisation.

“The Chief Constable has been clear for some time that difficult decisions are going to have to be taken. The Police Service is shrinking and as a result, the level of service the public can expect to see is going to change.

“It is important to emphasise that these are not station closures. Police Officers and staff will continue to serve the community from these locations.

"Our analysis shows that even with the reduced arrangement over 90% of households in Northern Ireland will be within 15 miles of a station Enquiry Office. The average household is 10.7 miles from their nearest office (an increase of 4 miles) or 18.5 minutes by car (an increase of 1.5 minutes).”

“The need for clarity and transparency on this issue is paramount. We want to be clear with the public about the challenges we are facing and the type of Service they can expect to see in the coming years.”