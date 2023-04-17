The project is currently at Phase 1 (Concept & Feasibility), which includes the identification of a project Study Area and the key Constraints and Opportunities located within.

The purpose of this public consultation is to inform the public of the project and to invite feedback on the project Study Area, the Constraints and Opportunities located within and any other features that the Design Team should consider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To facilitate this, two in-person public consultation events will take place in Buncrana and Carndonagh as follows:

Public consultation events have been confirmed for the Buncrana to Carndonagh Greenway project.

Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Railway Road, Buncrana, F93 PPH9 on Tuesday, April 25 - 2pm-8pm.

Carndonagh PSC, Malin Road, Carndonagh,F93 YV1N, Council Chamber Room on Wednesday, April 26 from 2pm – 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the conclusion of the in-person consultation events above, public displays will be made available for a period of two weeks until Friday, May 12.

They will be at the following locations:

Carndonagh PSC, Malin Road, Carndonagh,F93 YV1N, Council Chamber Room.Opening hours 09:00 – 16.00 (Monday – Friday).

Buncrana Community Library (St Marys Rd, Ardaravan, Buncrana) F93 YK68.Opening hours Monday & Saturdays 10:00 – 14:30; Wednesday & Friday - 09:30 – 17.30

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For additional project information, or to complete the feedback form online, please visit the dedicated project website at https://buncranacarndonaghgreenway.ie. Information will be accessible online from Friday, April 21. Submissions will be accepted until Friday, May 12 2023.