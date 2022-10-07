Roe footbridge closed with ‘immediate effect’ for ‘essential structural repairs’

The popular walkway over the majestic watercourse in Limavady was closed by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) on Friday.

“With immediate effect,” the department said, “the pedestrian Roe Mill Bridge in Roe Valley Country Park is to close to undertake essential structural repairs. Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) apologies for any inconvenience caused and will endeavour to affect repairs in a timely manner to facilitate its reopening.”