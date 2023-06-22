News you can trust since 1772
A road linking Donemana and Ballymagorry has reopened following a road accident, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:38 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 13:03 BST
The PSNI confirmed the road had reopened shortly after 12.30pm.

Diversions had been put in place following a road traffic accident on the rural Berryhill Road between Derry and Strabane. The accident occurred near Artigarvan.

