Rural road reopens following road traffic accident
A road linking Donemana and Ballymagorry has reopened following a road accident, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 13:03 BST
The PSNI confirmed the road had reopened shortly after 12.30pm.
Diversions had been put in place following a road traffic accident on the rural Berryhill Road between Derry and Strabane. The accident occurred near Artigarvan.