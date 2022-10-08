An Garda Síochána said they continue to work with other Emergency Services at the scene of a serious ongoing incident that occurred at approximately 3:20pm on Friday, 7th October, 2022, at a premises on the N56 at Creeslough, County Donegal.

Donegal County Council Fire Services, An Garda Síochána, the HSE National Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene in a search and recovery phase of this operation. Three fatalities were confirmed yesterday and four fatalities have been confirmed overnight. The search and recovery for further fatalities continues. Eight persons were transferred to hospital for medical attention yesterday.

An Garda Síochána continue to request that any road users intending to travel to the Creeslough area for any reason consider alternative routes.