Solidarity vigil for Palestine to take place on Peace Bridge on New Year’s Eve

A solidarity vigil for Palestine will take place on the Peace Bridge in Derry on New Year’s Eve at 2pm.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th Dec 2023, 17:37 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 17:53 GMT
The Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign are holding their annual vigil on the Peace Bridge on Sunday at 2pm.

Catherine Hutton, Derry IPSC Chair, said: “We are trying to make this the biggest yet - to fill the bridge for Gaza.

"More than 21,000 people have been killed in almost three months of relentless bombing of Gaza. Almost 60,000 people injured and 1.8 million people internally displaced. Famine is taking hold. People are starving. Diseases are rife.

Derry IPSC are holding their annual New Year's Eve Vigil on the Peace Bridge on Sunday at 2pm.Derry IPSC are holding their annual New Year's Eve Vigil on the Peace Bridge on Sunday at 2pm.
“We must not stand by while our governments and politicians fail to act to stop the genocide in Gaza.

“We call on the public in Derry and the north west to come out in numbers on Sunday and show the Palestinian people that they are not alone. We see you. We hear you.”

