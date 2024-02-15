A5 ‘objectors’ urged to ‘reconsider their challenges’ given ‘deadly’ state of road
There were cross-party calls for progress on the Derry to Aughnacloy road this week.
Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan said: “Unfortunately, due to legal challenges by a small minority, there have been significant delays to this project.
"I join others in urging those objectors to reconsider their challenges and instead consider how deadly that road is and think of the many lives that have been lost and the people and communities that have been left devastated by the death of loved ones because that road is simply not fit for purpose.
"I raised the issue of the safety of the A5 in the previous Assembly mandate, following the deaths of three young men over Christmas 2021.
"I am saddened to say that the road has taken more lives since then, again with families in our communities having been torn apart with devastating loss. It is the heart-breaking reality that, until the A5 is upgraded and made safe for users, it will continue to take lives.”
She paid tribute to all of those who have campaigned for the A5 upgrade.
"I also pay tribute to and thank all the families who have lost loved ones on the A5 for their contributions to the inquiry and their determination to ensure that the project is completed.
"They have shown great strength and dignity through difficult times. We cannot accept any more delays to the upgrade of the A5.”
SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan spoke of the terrible toll the road has exacted.
"Since 1998, 70 people have lost their lives on the A5 road. The House has heard about that road on many occasions, but patience has worn thin,” he said.He referred to ‘horrific accidents’ in recent years.
"I have personally known a number of people who have died in very tragic circumstances, most recently Dan McKane, his sister Christine McKane and their aunt Julia McSorley.
"They were on their way back from a funeral and sadly lost their lives on the Aughnacloy stretch of the A5 road. Peter McNamee, Nathan Corrigan and Peter Finnegan also lost their lives on the Ballygawley stretch of the road at Garvaghy. No section of the road is safe.”