The private bus and coach company confirmed this morning that it has carried over 30,000 passengers on the 705X North West Service since its launch in January.

The landmark has been reached following the acquisition of Airporter last October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms. McKay, who is the Managing Director of Aircoach, said: “We are thrilled to have hit this important milestone for our 705X service in the North West. Since the first day of the route, we have been blown away with the response from local people and are excited to build upon its success.”

Dervla McKay, Managing Director of Aircoach.

The Glenties-native said she was acutely aware of the historic underdevelopment of transport connectivity in Derry and Donegal.

The firm, she said, is exploring the possibility of expanding its services in future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a native of the North West I know first-hand how difficult it is to reach other travel and economic hubs on the island of Ireland and further afield.

"Aircoach wants to ensure that the bygone days of travel detachment for the region never return by working with our partners to potentially design new routes and further develop the 705X service.”

“The recent opening of the Dungiven to Derry/Londonderry section of the A6 will increase the viability of the service like never before to allow us to achieve many more significant passenger landmarks in the near future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad