All Derry bus and train services cancelled due to Storm Éowyn red alert

All Derry bus and train services have been cancelled on Friday morning for as long as a status red warning for wind is in place for Storm Éowyn.

With gusts of up to 80 to 90 miles per hour predicted and wind speeds forecast to potentially reach up to 100 miles per hour in some places Translink has announced there will be no bus or train services operating on Friday morning and while the red status warning is in place until 2pm.

Translink’s Director of Service Operations, Ian Campbell, said: “We have worked closely with the multiple emergency planning agencies, and this decision to cancel services is necessary to ensure the safety of all our customers and employees.

“Amber alerts for strong winds are also in effect for most of tomorrow which will likely impact services even after the red alert ends.

"We will be working collaboratively with all agencies to assess any damage to both road and rail routes and only resume services when it is safe to do so.

“There is likely to be fallen trees and extensive debris that will need to be cleared, and bus and train services may need to operate with speed restrictions or operate diversions for bus services if roads are impassable.

"We are urging passengers to check the Translink Journey Planner, website Weather Warning or social media channels for the latest updates in advance of travel.

“We would like to thank all our passengers and staff for their support and patience during these very difficult conditions to ensure everyone’s safety.”

A spokesperson for the private transport company Aircoach said it was cancelling its services as a result of the weather alert.

“Aircoach plan to suspend services for the duration of the Red Warning period.

"The safety of our passengers and our teams is top priority.

“Full details of all service cancellations will be posted on our socials and can be found on our website aircoach.ie.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and advise passengers to plan accordingly.

"Passengers who have booked tickets for services impacted will be refunded automatically over the coming days.

“We will resume services once it is safe to do so and encourage everyone to stay safe.”