Almost €10m provided to Donegal Airport over past decade says Eamon Ryan
The Transport Minister Eamon Ryan outlined the extent of state support to the Carrickfinn facility in the Dáil this week.
"On aviation, my Department's Regional Airports Programme 2021 to 2025 provides direct capital investment and operational supports to Donegal and Ireland West airports, and public service obligation (PSO) air services between Donegal and Dublin.
"Under the regional airports programme, since 2014, almost €9.44 million has gone to Donegal Airport and more than €39.42 million to Ireland West Airport,” said the minister.
Mr. Ryan acknowledged an historic underinvestment in transport infrastructure in the North West.
“These are only some of the various projects. I believe our national planning framework is correct. We need better balanced regional development, in particular in the north and west,” said the Transport Minister.
Donegal Airport is one of the most spectacularly located air hubs in the world, situated at Carrickfinn in the Rosses.
