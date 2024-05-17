Almost €10m provided to Donegal Airport over past decade says Eamon Ryan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Almost €10million has been provided to Donegal Airport over the past decade, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said.

The Transport Minister Eamon Ryan outlined the extent of state support to the Carrickfinn facility in the Dáil this week.

"On aviation, my Department's Regional Airports Programme 2021 to 2025 provides direct capital investment and operational supports to Donegal and Ireland West airports, and public service obligation (PSO) air services between Donegal and Dublin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Under the regional airports programme, since 2014, almost €9.44 million has gone to Donegal Airport and more than €39.42 million to Ireland West Airport,” said the minister.

Donegal Airport

Mr. Ryan acknowledged an historic underinvestment in transport infrastructure in the North West.

“These are only some of the various projects. I believe our national planning framework is correct. We need better balanced regional development, in particular in the north and west,” said the Transport Minister.