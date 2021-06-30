Derry bus stops to get digital information displays

An example of the digital information displays that will be installed at some bus stops in Derry.

The trial, which begins tomorrow (July 1), involves digital information displays at nine bus stops across the North.

In Derry, they will be placed at stops in Foyle Street and Altnagelvin Hospital.

Translink said the dislays will improve passenger information and accessibility.

Translink’s Director of Service Operations, Ian Campbell said: “These displays will improve passenger information showing next buses calling at the stop as well as timetable information. This is being rolled out at stops across the network that may not normally have electricity or network/comms points.

“We are committed to making our services accessible to everyone and four of these information units are equipped with text-to-speech technology for blind and partially sighted passengers”.

Ian concluded: “We work closely with IMTAC and the RNIB and this pilot scheme is part of a wider programme to improve accessibility and digital assistance across our bus network.”