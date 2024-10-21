Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hat Trick Productions has said it was sorry to hear a member of the public was inconvenienced by the closure of the Peace Bridge for filming recently.

The company was responding to concerns raised by Kevin Wilson, of Derry Bike Tours, who told the ‘Journal’ he was prevented from crossing the bridge on October 16.

Mr. Wilson walks the bridge with his dog on a daily basis.

"Myself and Chip try to walk for between two and three hours daily and have being doing so for the last three years. Chip is a four-year-old Border Collie and requires a lot of walking and on any given day we'll walk anything between around 10 miles,” he said.

Kevin Wilson with his Border Collie Chip.

He explained that last Wednesday evening at approximately 5.45pm they walked onto the Peace Bridge from the Foyle Embankment.

"I didn't notice any ‘bridge closed’ signs or indication from any security presence that the bridge was closing,” he said.

After crossing the bridge, completing their walk and picking up some shopping at the Crescent Link, Mr. Wilson and Chip began their return journey.

At this point Mr. Wilson received a phone call from an AirB&B guest who was having difficulty accessing the rental property he lets on the cityside. The weather, meanwhile, had become inclement.

Peace Bridge

“Having walked at speed in rain the paper bag I was carrying my groceries in was falling apart at the seams so I had to cradle what was left in my left arm whilst holding Chip’s lead in my right,” he said.

Upon arrival at the Peace Bridge Mr. Wilson was informed it was closed and was prevented crossing. He eventually had to make his way home via the Craigavon Bridge.

“The diversion route added an additional thirty minute walk and I arrived home with a tired, hungry dog and disgruntled guest around 10.30pm,” he said.

Kevin Wilson with his dog Chip.

Mr. Wilson questioned the adequacy of public communication relating to the closure.

In response to Mr. Wilson’s concerns Hat Trick Productions said: “We are sorry to hear that a member of the public was inconvenienced by the Peace Bridge closure for our filming on Wednesday evening.

“The Production adhered to all the requirements from the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) regarding the closure, and public information signage was erected nine days in advance of the closure by a certified Traffic Management company.

“On the night of the closure, the signage stated the bridge would be closed, with the diversion route clearly named, and we had security managing and assisting the public.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Department can confirm that permission was given to temporarily close the bridge on the basis that advance signage advising of the closure and an alternative route was signposted one week in advance of the closure.

"Officials confirmed that signage advising the bridge would be closed was in place in advance of the closure. The Department apologises for any inconvenience caused. The bridge was closed for filming for a Netflix series.”

Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan said: "It's great to see the city being used for filming projects like this and I wish it every success. That said, it's important that the public are notified of any closures as early as possible and that the information is shared widely to allow people to plan their daily journeys."