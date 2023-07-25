Travel Solutions, announcing the return of the services, said they have proven very popular this summer.

Peter McMinn, Travel Solutions Managing Director, said: “Our direct flights from City of Derry Airport have proven very popular with holiday makers in the Northwest and in County Donegal, with many families travelling for a second time this summer.”

Mr. McMinn continued: “For summer 2024, we are excited to welcome the Spanish airline, Air Nostrum, who will fly every week to Palma departing on a Thursday afternoon operating from 27 June to 29 August 2024 and British Airways Cityflyer, who will also fly weekly to the Algarve on a Monday late morning commencing on 20 May 2024. We are pleased that to meet the demand we have added more departures.”

Travel Solutions have announced 2024 holidays to Algarve and Majorca from City of Derry Airport.

Steve Frazer, City of Derry Airport Managing Director said: “We are delighted to see the summer sun programme to Majorca and Faro for 2024 now on sale for the third consecutive year.

"The Airport’s continued partnership with award-winning NI tour operator, Travel Solutions demonstrates the high demand for family holidays, couples breaks and group getaways from the Northwest region and the desire to travel from their local airport.

"The return of the Faro programme with an extended season offers more choice for our passengers and we look forward to welcoming new airline partners BA Cityflyer and Air Nostrum. Great value holidays with the ease of travelling from City of Derry Airport is a winning combination and our passengers are benefiting from that.”

Mr. McMinn said: “Over the past two years we have listened to our customers and to the travel agents who are booking these holidays, and we have added popular hotels and apartments to match demand. We will continue to do this to ensure we offer the best accommodation and terrific value prices to our customer”.

Mr. Frazer continued: “With minimal travel time to the airport, cost-effective parking rates, a journey time of less than 15 minutes from the carpark to departure gate, and the ability to relax in style in the Airport Lounge for only £15pp, there is no doubt that ‘Flying Local’ will provide a stress-free travel experience.”