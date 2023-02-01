Work on the multi-million pound upgrade is largely complete with the exception of some road signs and street lights.

The major new thoroughfare had been due to open last year and delays have sparked widespread frustration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said: “Commuters in Dungiven and the north west are becoming increasingly frustrated at delays in the completion of the A6 and Dungiven bypass.

The new A6 between Claudy and Foreglen.

“Long delays have become the norm in and around Dungiven while a brand new road remains unopened."

A Department spokesperson said: “The Department completely understands the frustration of all those impacted by the ongoing works on the A6 including the travelling public, local businesses and people living in the area.

"We know they have waited a long time for the A6 upgrade to be delivered and understandably want to know when it will open.

"The scheme is well advanced and mainline construction work is now largely complete with the exception of a proportion of road signs and street lighting connections.

"We have recently commenced the road safety audit process, which must be completed before the road can be opened. Subject to any unforeseen circumstances, the current programme indicates the road could open at the end of April.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad