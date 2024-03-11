Durkan calls for ‘lessons to be learned’ after ‘traffic chaos’ during road race
SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan was a participant in the Walled City 10 Mile Race on Saturday morning.
He said a lane closure on the Strand Road caused significant tailbacks and unfortunately overshadowed an ‘otherwise positive event’.
“Over the course of the weekend, I’ve been inundated with complaints from frustrated motorists and people trying to go about their business on Saturday morning. The event has been run a the same time for over 10 years and this is the first time there has been an issue.
"It’s regrettable that the traffic chaos caused such widespread inconvenience for people.
"Lessons need to be learned in terms of improving collective messaging to the public, helping them to identify what diversions were in place and which particular routes to avoid.
"It was an otherwise positive event for the city and it’s unfortunate that this has been overshadowed by the congestion disruption. I’ve been assured that these complications were a one-off and steps will be taken to ensure it won’t happen again,” he said.
Mr. Durkan, a keen runner, completed the 10 mile route in a personal best time of 69 minutes and 45 seconds.
But he remarked that this was 5 minutes quicker than it took his family to drive from the Foyle Bridge to Sainsbury's.
Delays on the Culmore Road, Strand Road and Buncrana Road stemmed from the ongoing closure of a section of the Foyleside greenway to facilitate the completion of the Pennburn bridge.
The ‘Journal’ has contacted the Walled City marathon, who organised the event, for comment.
A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said it was aware of the event after organisers applied for a road closure order.
No objections to the application were received and the road closure order was subsequently granted in full consultation with the PSNI, emergency services and DfI, the spokesperson said.
Any issues raised in relation to Saturday's event will be passed on to the organisers and considered by all relevant stakeholders for future events.
The Council said ongoing works to develop the greenway and bridge along this route would prevent many of the issues highlighted recurring, the council said.