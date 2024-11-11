Free Derry Corner double yellow lines will ease Bogside traffic congestion and make area safer: Hutton

The completion of a ‘no-waiting zone’ at the approach to Free Derry Corner has been hailed by a local councillor who has said it will ease traffic congestion in the Bogside.

Sinn Féin councillor Aisling Hutton said the installation of double yellow lines where the Lecky Road begins at Joseph Place will also make the area safer for residents, pedestrians and visiting tourists.

"I'm delighted to say that the yellow lines that we have been pushing for this past year have now been painted. This was an area here that was really congested during the day if cars were parked and the yellow lines were a piece of legislation that had to come through the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

"They have now been painted. This is the first piece of work that we are endeavouring to do here in the Bogside in order to decongest some traffic,” said the Moor District Electoral Area (DEA) representative.

Meetings are due to take place over the coming days to discuss the accommodation of tourist coaches visiting Free Derry Corner and other historical sites and monuments in the area.

"We are meeting with the DfI next week in relation to accommodating the many tourist buses that come into the area which we are so grateful for.

"We want to welcome them. We want to make them feel safe when they are disembarking from the coach but we also want to ensure that our residents are safe here, our pedestrians are safe here and our motorists are safe here,” she said.