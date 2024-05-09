Jet carrying passengers from Edinburgh to Belfast damaged in heavy touch down caused by gusty winds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A jet carrying 53 passengers from Edinburgh to Belfast for New Year sustained damage during a heavy touch down after it became destabilised amid gusty winds, it’s been revealed.

None of the 57 people on board the aeroplane, including four crew members, were injured in the incident, a new report published by the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) confirmed on Thursday morning.

The plane was carrying passengers from Edinburgh to Belfast City Airport for New Year when the incident occurred on December 30, 2023 at around 9.30am in the morning.

As the aircraft was approaching the runway at Belfast City Airport ‘wind effects destabilised G-CMMT resulting in it touching down firmly on

the left main landing gear and then bounced before touching down heavily a second time, nose landing gear first’.

"The left main landing gear and nose landing gear contacted the runway heavily during a second approach to Belfast City Airport in gusty wind conditions.

"The commander elected to go-around and diverted to Belfast Aldergrove Airport, where the aircraft landed uneventfully. The left main landing gear and the nose landing gear required replacement because of excessive loads and visible damage,” the monthly AAIB bulletin for May states.

The operator reported that the nosewheel tyres were damaged and when the wheels were removed, the left nosewheel axle was slightly bent.