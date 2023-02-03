The work on the A2 Clooney Road between the Caw and Gransha Roundabouts will commence on February 6.

The Department of Infrastructure (DfI) said the resurfacing works will extend for a distance of 350 metres from the Caw Roundabout continuing north-eastwards to the Gransha Roundabout.

The works are scheduled to last for five weeks and will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the road.

The resurfacing will take place between the Caw and Gransha roundabouts.

The Department stated: “To help ensure the safety of road users and workers it will be necessary to implement localised lane closures from 9.30am to 4pm, Monday to Friday. During the final carriageway resurfacing it will be necessary to close the road from 7pm on March 10 to 5am on March 13, 2023.

“Access for residents and landowners will be maintained and a diversion route will be signed. Road users are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling in the vicinity of the road works.

“Whilst the Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, road users should expect delays and allow additional time when planning any journey.”

Meanwhile, the B40 Glenedra Road, which has been closed to allow for ongoing emergency repairs on Aughlish Bridge, is scheduled to be reopened on Monday.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: Trafficwatchni

