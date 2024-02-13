MLAs call for ‘huge potholes’ in Derry to be prioritised for £1m in extra funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr. O’Dowd said the additional funding will be spent on addressing the issue before the end of this financial year.

Currently about 7,000 potholes a month are fixed but the Minister has acknowledged that more needs to be done.

He said the extra allocation will go some way to address the roads with the most significant need.

A pothole on the Northland Road.

However, when asked by Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan how far the money would stretch he said he expected it would enable only 40 to 50 road maintenance projects.

“A constituent remarked to me just last week that we used to drive on the left of the road, and now we drive on what's left of the road.

“Can the Minister estimate how many holes will be filled by the £1 million? Does he agree that the cumulative negative impact of not having an Executive has been particularly harsh on our roads, given the perennial reliance of his Department on monitoring rounds to boost the road maintenance budget?” asked Mr. Durkan.

Mr. O’Dowd said it was not a case of ‘our coming along with a wheelbarrow of tarmac or asphalt and tipping it into a hole’.

He said there will be resurfacing schemes across many areas.

"I estimate that between 40 and 50 schemes will be carried out. It is only a small start, but it is a start, and, as I said, I will continue to look for further finance to carry out the work,” he said.

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson welcome the funding and called for the western division to get its fair share.

“It would be remiss of me if I did not mention the Northland Road in the constituency of Foyle, in the city of Derry. Local residents and neighbourhoods alert people on a daily basis to the dangers due to huge potholes on that road.

“Just on Saturday, once again, it was for the whole day, and it went viral on social media. I want to highlight the Northland Road and ensure that you, as Minister, ensure that the western division prioritises it for resurfacing,” she remarked.

The Minister said regional priorities would be a matter for the divisional manager.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton pointed to figures reported in the ‘Journal’ last month that showed there were 10,882 potholes recorded in Derry City and Strabane in 2023.

“Up to just last month, there were 11,000 potholes across Londonderry and Strabane. Does the Minister agree that it is more important that we invest in our roads than pay compensation? Can the Minister give any indication of the expenditure on compensation in 2023?” he asked.

Mr. O’Dowd responded: “I do not have the figures available, but I am happy to share them with the Member and lodge them in the Assembly Library so that other Members have access to them. We all know that the roads are in such a state of disrepair that vehicles are being damaged and compensation claims are being paid out.