Motorists advised to exercise caution during 53rd Bloody Sunday March for Justice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorists have been asked to exercise caution when driving in Creggan and the Bogside on Sunday with thousands expected to take part in the annual Bloody Sunday March for Justice.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 53rd annual Bloody Sunday commemoration march will be taking place in the city on Sunday, February 2.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) stated: “Participants will assemble from 2.30pm at Central Drive and proceed to Rossville Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The route will be via Central Drive, Linsfort Drive, Iniscarn Road, Rathlin Drive, Southway, Lone Moor Road, Brandywell Road, Lecky Road, Westland Street, Laburnum Terrace, Creggan Street, William Street and Rossville Street. Proceedings are due to end at about 5.15pm.

The March for Justice parade on Brandywell Road in 2015. DER0415MC134

“Motorists are urged to drive with extra caution if in the area.”

The Bloody Sunday March Committee has advised the Parades Commission it expects around 3,100 people to take part in the march.

The Kevin Lynch Republican Flute Band, Tommy Roberts/Stevie Mellon RFB, and James Connolly Flute Band will take part in the commemoration.