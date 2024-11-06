Translink has announced plans to introduce new late-night bus and train services for Derry to help residents and visitors enjoy the Christmas celebrations.

The transport provider said they services will enhance connectivity for the North West with convenient and sustainable public transport options for those enjoying seasonal events, shopping, and local hospitality.

From Saturday, November 30 through to Saturday, December 21, there will be an 11.10pm rail service on Friday nights from Belfast to Derry and on Saturday nights the 11.10pm rail service from Belfast Grand Central to Coleraine will be extended to Derry.

An additional 11.30pm service will operate from the North-West Transport Hub to Coleraine on both Friday and Saturday nights.

From Friday, November 29 to Saturday, December 21, a new Goldliner service will operate from Foyle Street Bus Station to Strabane at 11pm on Friday and Saturday nights.

For those traveling further afield, late 212 Goldliner services currently run from Foyle Street for Belfast departing at 11pm on Friday and Saturday nights.

The 212 service also offers late-night departures from Belfast Grand Central Station to Derry with departures at 12.15am and 1.15am, Monday to Saturday.

The new late-night services are supported by the evening timetable currently operating on the all-electric Foyle Metro network, ensuring passengers can travel conveniently with zero emissions around the city during the festive period.

The 3N City Centre to Drumahoe service departs at 11pm on Friday and on Saturday nights, with the 7N City Centre to Ballymagroarty service running at 10.37pm from Monday to Saturday.

The 12N City Centre to Culmore service departs at 11pm on Friday and on Saturday nights, and the 6A City Centre to Newbuildings operates at 10.20pm from Monday to Friday, with a 10pm departure on Saturdays.

Commenting on the planned late services for Derry, Translink’s Northern Area Manager, Sarah Simpson, said: “We are delighted to offer these later services for the North-West during the Christmas period.

"The city’s festive celebrations are always a highlight of the year, and we want to ensure that everyone can enjoy the festivities with the comfort and convenience of public transport.

“With later services, we’re ensuring residents and visitors alike are better connected to the action, by providing safe, accessible, and sustainable ways for people to get home, while also playing our part to support the local night-time economy.”

Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, added: “I am delighted that Translink is providing enhanced services over the festive period.

"It will greatly assist us in promoting the fantastic range of events we have taking place during the Christmas season and encourage more people to consider leaving their cars behind in favour of public transport.

"Not only are we helping the local environment, but we are supporting local businesses and the economy and making more sustainable decisions about how we get out and about.”

More timetable details and information about Translink’s new Christmas train and bus services in the Derry area can be found at the translink.co.uk/derrylatenight website.