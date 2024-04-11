Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The closures are necessary to facilitate the Braidwater Group’s £450m housing development on ‘H2’ lands close to the Donegal border.

The Cashel will feature over 2,000 new homes, a school, communal amenities, an interconnected system of green areas, retail establishments, and convenient services, all-encompassing a vibrant high street and central park.

The first phase of the project received planning permission from Derry City and Strabane District Council in December 2022.

An illustration of The Cashel site.

In order to facilitate the construction of essential infrastructure, including a new road vital for the project's progression, sections of Coshquin and Whitehouse Road will be permanently closed.

The Braidwater Group has ensured that local access for residents between Coshquin Road and Benview Estate will remain unaffected.

Commuters are advised to use the alternative route via Buncrana Road, Maple Road, and Groarty Road during the works.

An aerial view of the proposed The Cashel development on H2 lands close to the Derry-Donegal border.

Ryan Boyle, Chief Operating Officer of the Braidwater Group, explained the need for the upcoming closure: “This road closure and abandonment will allow our team to develop a new road which will help facilitate the wider vision for The Cashel.

“Residents in the vicinity have been heavily engaged with over the last number of months through our communications team and we thank our site neighbours sincerely for their patience and understanding during these works.”