News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

PSNI to introduce Operation Snap system to allow road users upload irresponsible driving footage

A portal to allow motorists upload footage of irresponsible driving based on a model already used in Britain is to be developed by the PSNI.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 13th Apr 2023, 17:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 17:07 BST

The system – based on Operation Snap in England and Wales – will cost £2,000 to set up and £3,500 a year to operate.

This will not include staff costs with the PSNI suggesting one officer will be employed on the portal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will allow members of the public to upload dashcam footage of illegal driving to an online portal, when it is eventually developed.

Car CCTV camera video recorder for driving safety on the roadCar CCTV camera video recorder for driving safety on the road
Car CCTV camera video recorder for driving safety on the road
Most Popular

“PSNI can advise we do intend to introduce a scheme matching Operation Snap used by UK police forces. Research has been conducted with UK forces to establish how the scheme operates and best practice.

Read More
Delargy raises road safety concerns on Springtown Road
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Enquiries have also been made regarding the technology and training required to run the scheme,” police said in a statement released in response to a Freedom of Information request.

The scheme cannot proceed, however, until a fixed penalty notice for the offence of careless driving is introduced. This, the PSNI said, is into the final stages.

Explaining how the new system will work, the PSNI stated: “Footage will be submitted by a member of the public and it will then be reviewed by a suitably trained police officer.

"This review will ensure that the footage of the alleged offence passes the evidential threshold for further action to be taken against the driver.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"If an offence has been committed, captured on the footage and passes the review, a notice of intended prosecution will be sent to the last registered owner of the vehicle.”

Safety concerns over 'one of the worst junctions in Derry'

Related topics:PSNIBritainWalesEnglandDerry