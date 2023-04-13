PSNI to introduce Operation Snap system to allow road users upload irresponsible driving footage

The system – based on Operation Snap in England and Wales – will cost £2,000 to set up and £3,500 a year to operate.

This will not include staff costs with the PSNI suggesting one officer will be employed on the portal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will allow members of the public to upload dashcam footage of illegal driving to an online portal, when it is eventually developed.

Car CCTV camera video recorder for driving safety on the road

“PSNI can advise we do intend to introduce a scheme matching Operation Snap used by UK police forces. Research has been conducted with UK forces to establish how the scheme operates and best practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Enquiries have also been made regarding the technology and training required to run the scheme,” police said in a statement released in response to a Freedom of Information request.

The scheme cannot proceed, however, until a fixed penalty notice for the offence of careless driving is introduced. This, the PSNI said, is into the final stages.

Explaining how the new system will work, the PSNI stated: “Footage will be submitted by a member of the public and it will then be reviewed by a suitably trained police officer.

"This review will ensure that the footage of the alleged offence passes the evidential threshold for further action to be taken against the driver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad