Raised junction to be introduced at busy junction in the Waterside
The traffic calming scheme in the Tullyally area is being developed under Article 65 of the Roads (NI) Order 1993 by the Department for Infrastructure.
In a public notice DfI said it proposes introducing the raised junction at the junction of B0523 Church Brae Road and U1163 Tullyally Road.
"The raised junction will be constructed in accordance with the Road Humps Regulations (NI) 1999, other features will be constructed in accordance with the Traffic Calming Regulations (Northern Ireland) 1995.
"The scheme will consist of a 75mm raised junction at the junction of Church Brae Road and Tullyally Road, for approximately 38 metres on Church Brae Road and 10 metres on Tullyally Road,” DfI stated.
Objections or other representations may be made in writing to the Department for Infrastructure, Roads, Western Division, Network Development Section, 1 Crescent Road, Derry, BT47 2NQ.
