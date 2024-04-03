Road markings at busy junction on main Derry thoroughfare to be repainted due to safety concerns

Road markings at a busy junction on the main Derry to Buncrana road are to be repainted this month following lobbying from local MLA Mark H. Durkan.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 10:55 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 11:20 BST
Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has confirmed that junction markings at the Whitehouse Road and Upper Galliagh Road turn-offs will be refreshed in April.

"The local Network Development team are also considering if additional signage to improve safety at this busy junction on the Buncrana Road is required,” said Mr. O’Dowd, in response to a Written Assembly Question tabled by Mr. Durkan at Stormont.

The SDLP infrastructure spokesperson welcomed the upgrades.

Road markings are to be refreshed at the junction of the Whitehouse Road, Upper Galliagh Road and Buncrana Road.
“This junction has been a source of concern for years due to the difficulties faced by motorists attempting to traverse it, particularly drivers entering into the Woodbrook and Whitehouse areas,” he said.

Mr. Durkan pointed out that the rapid increase in housing in the Skeoge area over the past 15 years had seen an attendant increase in traffic.

With the multi-million pound A2 Buncrana Road scheme now having been being paused by the Department of Infrastructure (DfI), Mr. Durkan said that addressing safety concerns along its route had to be a priority.

“Now that the DfI have shelved the major road upgrade, I’ve written to the Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd demanding that action is taken before lives are lost here.

“While I welcome the commitment I have secured to refresh road markings and install signage, I will continue to fight for more significant steps to be taken to reduce the risk here,” said Mr. Durkan.

