New traffic signals planned after 10 collisions at Craigavon Bridge/Foyle Road junction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan welcomed the move after raising road safety concerns at the Foyle Road and Craigavon Bridge with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) roads section.

DfI has confirmed that from December 1, 2020 to December 31, 2022 there were ten reported collisions on the lower deck of the bridge at its junction with Foyle Road. Seven of the collisions involved vehicles turning right onto the span.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Department told Mr. Durkan it was aware of further collisions in 2023 and 2024 but they are not yet on the system.

DfI Roads has agreed to amend the traffic signals by incorporating a red light above the right turning green arrow after 10 collision were recorded at the Craigavon Bridge/Foyle Road junction.

The Foyle MLA said: “Confusion around the traffic filter light at the lower deck of the Craigavon Bridge is negatively impacting road safety in the area. That’s evidenced by the relatively high number of road traffic collisions at its junction with Foyle Road.

“I’ve been contacted by several constituents who traverse this route day and daily, who have been involved in or have witnessed multiple near misses with motorists turning right onto the lower deck of the bridge at the Foyle.

"There is significant confusion around who has right of way and accidents at this location are commonplace. It’s clear the current set up is endangering the safety of road users,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DfI has asked its local signals contractor to make a number of changes to the traffic signals underneath the bridge at Foyle Road/John Street.

It is hoped that the works will be carried out in the coming months.

Mr. Durkan said: “I’m pleased that following my intervention DfI Roads has agreed to amend the traffic signals by incorporating a red light above the right turning green arrow.”

The red light will stop motorists attempting to turn right on to the lower deck, once the green right arrow is off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is my understanding that a contractor has been assigned and the works will be conducted within the next few months.