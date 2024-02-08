Several drivers spoken to in anti-speeding operation after 60mph road drops to 30mph

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Foyleside and Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team officers conducted the road safety operation on the Whitehouse Road in the city following concerns made about speeding on a stretch of the road that is restricted to 30mph.

The particular stretch that is a 30mph limit is the part of the road that links Coshquin Road and Buncrana Road. This stretch used to be a 60mph limit road but, in November last year, it changed to 30mph.

Sergeant Lynch said: "We didn't issue any tickets during the operation, but we did speak with several drivers about their speed, and issued advice and guidance about the 30mph. There are more houses in the area now, which means more road and pedestrian traffic.

Police on the Whitehouse Road this week.

"Our ask is that drivers adhere to the speed limit and slow down. Speeding is never worth it. It results in penalty points, or worse if you have a collision and injure someone - the repercussions can be life changing.

"We all share the responsibility to keep ourselves and other road users safe. Remember the ‘Fatal Five’ and the steps you can take to avoid them. Don’t drink and drive, slow down, don’t get careless, wear your seat belt and stay off your phone.