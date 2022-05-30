Swilly Ferry to set sail on June 1

The news was confirmed to the Journal by Buncrana-based Donegal County Councillor Rena Donaghey.

The service will once again be operated by Arranmore Ferry, following a tendering process.

The Fianna Fail councillor said: “I am delighted the tendering process has concluded and Dominic Sweeney has once again won the tender, which is for seven years.

The Swilly Ferry.

“Dominic has provided an excellent service on the Swilly since he first took it on. The ferry is a great boost to tourism in Inishowen and Donegal and numbers are increasing, year on year.”

Last month, councillors were told the Swilly Ferry was out of contract and advertised on the E-tender site at the beginning of March.

Ms Fiona Doherty Development Officer, Community Development with Donegal County Council told councillors at that month’s Inishowen Municipal District meeting that it was anticipated that the Swilly ferry will ‘run on a schedule similar to previous years.’

The return of the Swilly Ferry means that both Inishowen ferries will run again this Summer.

The Foyle Ferry, from Greencastle to Magilligan, already operated over the Easter period. The company has confirmed that the Summer service resumes today, Friday, May 27, with the first sail leaving Greencastle at 9am.