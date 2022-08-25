Traffic: Advice for motorists ahead of Pride and 'Last Saturday' parades

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have pointed out that Royal Black Preceptory is due to hold its annual demonstration in Co. Tyrone in Sion Mills on Saturday, August 27 and that there will be traffic delays between 9am and 6pm.

The main parade in Co. Tyrone will take place at noon while feeder parades will take place in Strabane, Newtownstewart and Castlederg in the morning and evening.

There will also be feeder parades in Derry city ahead of the main parade in Co. Derry which will be taking place in Portrush.

The PSNI have advised of potential traffic disruption this Saturday.

Police at Strand Road have advised of potential disruption on the main Derry to Dublin road.

Between 9.30am and 5pm, traffic on the A5, Omagh-bound and Strabane-bound, will be diverted at either the Peacock Road/A5 junction or Bellspark Road/A5 junction. Lorries and buses will be diverted from the A5, through Victoria Bridge and into Strabane via Liskey Road.

Police will be deployed and will manage traffic throughout the day.

In Derry the Foyle Pride parade will also be taking place on Saturday, August 27.

The parade leaves Waterside Train Station at 2pm and moves towards Duke Street, along Craigavon Bridge and onto Carlisle Road, through Ferryquay Gate and along Ferryquay Street, into The Diamond and down Shipquay Street into Guildhall Square.