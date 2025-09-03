Traffic disruption possible with up to 2,500 people to take part in loyalist band parade in Newbuildings

Up to 2,500 people are expected to take part in the Pride of Orange and Blue Flute Band’s annual parade in Newbuildings on Friday evening.

Twenty-five bands are expected to take part in the demonstration through the village.

A notification submitted to the Parades Commission forecasts 1,000 participants and 1,500 supporters.

The PSNI have advised motorists to expect some delays.

“Band parades are scheduled to take place in Newbuildings on Friday evening, September 5, - the first from 7.30pm to 8.15pm and a second, larger parade from 8.30pm to 11pm. Diversions will be in place, via Donemana. Please plan ahead, and allow extra time for your journey,” the PSNI said.

The first parade will be led by the Pride of the Orange and Blue Flute Band and will be attended by around 80 participants and 30 supporters.

They will be joined by 24 other bands and many more supporters for the later demonstration, according to the Parades Commission.

Members of the public are also being advised of the potential for some disruption during a march and rally in support of a planned ‘Global Day of Action for Gaza’ in Derry on Saturday.

"On Saturday, September 6, there is a planned march in the city centre with participants scheduled to move off from Bishop Street at 2pm, making their way through The Diamond towards Guildhall Square with dispersal from there at 3.45pm.

"Please be aware of some traffic delays as they take place, and drive with extra caution,” the PSNI said.