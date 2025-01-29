Traffic warning ahead of highly anticipated Derry v Kerry clash at Celtic Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists have been advised to expect some traffic disruption in the Bogside area on Sunday with Kerry travelling to Celtic Park to take on Derry in the National Football League.

Thousands are expected to attend the match between Paddy Tally’s men and Kerry at the weekend.

The clash is set to throw-in at 12.30pm.

The PSNI stated: “Road users are advised of increased traffic expected in the city on Sunday afternoon, February 2, for a GAA match at 12.30pm in Celtic Park - Derry v Kerry in the Allianz Football League.

"Motorists who will be in the area at the time are urged to drive with extra caution and leave extra time for their journey.

"Those attending the match should be mindful when parking and not to block private entrances or cause an obstruction,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) advised ahead of the Division One clash at the weekend.