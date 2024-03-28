Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bus will leave Foyle Street Bus Station 9.30am on Easter Sunday morning picking up at Dungiven at 10am.

It will return at 7pm or one hour following the game - whichever is sooner.

Fans can also avail of Translink’s regular cross-border Goldliner services including the X4 from Derry which stops in Armagh and the X1 originating in Belfast with stops including Banbridge and Newry.

People hoping to travel are asked to book online as soon as possible, as these services will be busy due to the Easter holidays.

The Oak Leaf’s clash with Dublin in the Division 1 football final at Croke Park at 4pm on Sunday will be preceeded by the Division 2 final between Donegal v Armagh which throws in at 1.45pm.

Down, meanwhile, will be taking on Westmeath in the Division 3 final on Saturday might at 7.15pm and Translink have laid on special trains for that clash.

A rail special will run between Newry and Dublin on Saturday departing Newry at 1.47pm and departing from Dublin Connolly at 9.40pm.

Another special train on Sunday will leave Portadown at 10.45am and Newry at 11.06am and depart from Dublin Connolly at 8.10pm.

Ian Campbell, Director of Service Operations, said: “We recognise the success of the Ulster teams and are pleased to have put in place additional bus and rail capacity across the Easter weekend.

“This Easter, Translink will be carrying out essential, planned engineering work on the railway line between Belfast and Portadown and Belfast to Lisburn which includes work for the new Belfast Grand Central Station, platform works at Adelaide and Derriaghy and signalling upgrades at Lisburn.

“These works have been pre-planned for some time with multiple contractors engaged in their delivery and planned for the Easter Holiday period when schools are closed and commuter numbers significantly reduced.

“We strongly advise customers to pre-book their bus/rail specials to avoid disappointment, and we hope fans have an enjoyable finals weekend, and pleasant trip to/from Dublin.”