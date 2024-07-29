Translink unveils new temporary layout for Foyle Street Bus Station to facilitate NI Water works
Passengers have been advised of a temporary modification to the station layout due to the road closure on Foyle Street for the works that will continue until the middle of 2025.
The Foyle Metro zero emissions fleet that currently operates along Foyle Street itself will instead move inside the main depot.
Foyle Street Car Park has been reconstructed to house additional stands, which will be utilised for Ulsterbus services that operate beyond the city and into the wider county areas.
These additional stands will also be used for school services when the new term commences.
Goldliner services will continue to operate inside the main depot as normal. Signage will be visible at the station to help direct travellers to the appropriate stands, and additional Translink staff will be on hand to assist with any passenger or service queries.
These bus and coach arrangements are expected to remain in place for approximately one year, while NI Water carry out their works along Foyle Street.
Tony McDaid, Assistant Service Delivery Manager at Translink, said: “Our priority is to maintain service continuity for our valued passengers.
"Amid the closure on Foyle Street, we are pleased to introduce these temporary arrangements to ensure our bus and coach services continue to operate as timetabled.
“We kindly advise all passengers to note these measures coming into effect from August 12, however our dedicated staff will also be on hand to assist where necessary. Foyle Street Bus Station is a vital hub of sustainable, active and connected travel servicing thousands of passengers daily, as public transport continues to play a vital role in our social, economic and environmental well-being.”
In May NI Water confirmed the works would take place between July 2024 and July 2025.
The company pointed out that the existing combined wastewater system on Foyle Street is over 100 years old and requires regular maintenance including extensive de-silting.
