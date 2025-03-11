Where to park and what roads are closed during Derry's St Patrick's Day

A number of traffic restrictions will be in place to facilitate the St Patrick’s Day carnival parade in Derry on Monday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists are advised to expect some delays and diversions in the city centre to facilitate the annual celebration.

There are no full road closures as such but traffic management will be in place during the main parade with temporary lane closures in various routes from 2.00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop Street, Shipquay Street, Foyle Embankment, Harbour Square, Queens Quay, Strand Road will be closed to traffic for varying lengths of time during the parade, between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

The Derry St Patrick’s Day parade makes its way towards the city centre. Photo: George Sweeney.

Alternative diversion routes will be available during these times, Derry City and Strabane District Council said.

There will be no city centre on-street parking on Bishop Street, The Diamond and Shipquay Street on March 17, from 7.00am to allow for the safe set-up and passage of the Carnival Parade.

Parking on Asylum Road and Strand Road will be restricted on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council also advised people to avoid parking anywhere they may be blocking entrances to residences or businesses or where they may be obstructing emergency access.

Both Strand Road Carpark and Bishops Street Carpark will be closed on Monday.

Council’s available carparks on St Patrick’s Day include: Carlisle Road, Council Car Park, Foyle Road, Foyle Valley Railway, Queens Quay, Society Street, Spencer Road, Victoria Market and William Street.

Private available carparks include: Foyleside East Car park, Foyleside West Car park, Quayside Car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Victoria Market Carpark will be a dedicated accessible parking, with limited spaces, which will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr said: “It’s a great day out for all the family with lots of activity and entertainment planned for around the city centre.”

For more information check the council’s website: https://www.derrystrabane.com/subsites/stpatricksday