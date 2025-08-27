Yellow weather warning for rain issued for Donegal
A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Donegal with the potential for significant rainfall and isolated thunderstorms.
The 24-hour alert also applies to the western counties of Sligo, Leitrim, Mayo, Galway and Clare and is live from 6pm on Wednesday.
‘Significant rainfall accumulations from heavy showers and longer spells of rain,’ may occur with ‘isolated thunderstorms possible’, Met Éireann said.
Potential impacts could include localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.
No warning has been issued for Derry or any other northern counties.