Amnesty plan means soldier who shot our Annette will never be questioned

Hundreds of people - including many of her friends from school and the Bogside - turned out for Annette’s funeral.

Dear Brandon Lewis,

On Monday, September 6, it will be 50 years since our 14 year old sister, Annette, was taken from us.

She was shot through the head by a soldier of the Royal Green Jackets Regiment of the British Army. It was daylight and she was wearing her school uniform.

Annette McGavigan (14) was a pupil at St Cecilia's when she was shot dead in September 1971.

The soldier who shot our sister has never been interviewed by police or given a statement under caution. But he is not unknown. The British Army know who he is.

You said recently that the ‘vast majority of killings’ by the British Army were ‘lawful.’ To be ‘lawful’, they would have to be investigated. Annette’s killing, like the killing weeks earlier of Eamon McDevitt, in Strabane, or of Billy Mc Greanery or Kathleen Thompson weeks later in Derry, were never investigated. Were these all ‘lawful’ killings, Brandon Lewis? You are an officer of the court, a barrister sworn to uphold the law. Are you seriously telling us that these killings were ‘lawful’?

Let us tell you about the ‘investigation’ into Annette’s violent death. Hours after she was shot, the British Army claimed to have killed a ‘gunman’. But it was Annette’s dead body the ambulance delivered to Altnagelvin Hospital. The RUC also claimed that a ‘gunman’ had been killed and suggested that the ‘deceased was hit by a ricochet bullet’.

An official report years later from the Historical Enquiries Team (HET) confirmed that the entry wound was NOT caused by a ricochet. But it didn’t matter because the RUC made no attempt to find out what really happened. Only one civilian witness gave evidence at the 1972 inquest. Three soldiers, A, B and C, provided statements but did not attend. They contradicted each other on virtually every important detail. It was a farce. Our family was not legally represented.

THE DEATH OF INNOCENCE... Wall mural in Derry's Bogside featuring Annette McGavigan.

The soldiers had given statements to the Royal Military Police (RMP). Recently, a judge at the trial of two soldiers in Belfast said the following about the role of the RMP between 1970 and 1973: ‘At that time, in fact until late 1973, an understanding was in place between the RUC and the Army whereby the RUC did not arrest and question, or even take witness statements from, soldiers involved in shootings such as this one. This appalling practice was designed, at least in part, to protect soldiers from being prosecuted and in very large measure it succeeded.’

A large number of unarmed civilians were killed by the British Army during those years, including our Annette. A judge, in 2021, has ruled that a system was in place to protect soldiers and described it as ‘appalling’. How does an officer of the court such as yourself, Mr Lewis, view such an illegal process designed to pervert the course of justice? And how do you reach the conclusion that the ‘vast majority of killings were lawful’?

In the intervening years, with the help of the Pat Finucane Centre, we met British ministers who were usually clueless and RUC officers who were usually dismissive. For years, the Ministry of Defence claimed not even to know which regiment was in the Bogside that evening. When our solicitor, Patricia Coyle, sought records, a previously unknown procedure, called the Chancellors Instrument, was used to deny us access to classified documents.

We then engaged, despite concerns, with the HET. The HET did not interview the soldier who shot Annette and it was eventually wound up after an official report found it had afforded special status to former soldiers and had not carried out investigations as required under European human rights law. We were again left adrift and without any proper investigation ever having been carried out.

We wrote to the Attorney General in 2017 to request a new inquest. Instead, it was referred to the PSNI Legacy Investigation Branch. There it sat for several years because your government would not provide resources to allow for investigations as European law stipulates you must. In 2018, we were told that the case would be prioritised.