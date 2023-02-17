Tullyally women’s group expresses ‘disgust’ after stoning of taxis collecting Galliagh counterparts

Tullyally Women’s Group said they were ‘embarrassed’ and ‘disappointed’ by the incident on St. Valentine’s Day.

Unionist political representatives have roundly condemned the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tullyally community organisation, which is based in the predominantly unionist estate on the city’s south-eastern outskirts, stated: “We had the pleasure of the Galliagh Womens group [on Tuesday] as part of our joint good relations programme and I am absolutely disgusted to say that their taxis were stoned whilst being collected from our women’s hub at Tullyally community centre.

The incident occurred in Tullyally on Tuesday.

"To say we as a group are embarrassed and disappointed by this behaviour is an understatement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UUP Alderman Ryan McCready said he was ‘really disappointed that this type of incident has occurred’ and ‘condemned’ the incident.

“The work that you do is a vital part of good relations and the empowerment of women in society. The Tullyally Women’s Group and Galliagh Women’s Group both have my full support,” he said.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: "The work of both Tullyally Women's Group and Galliagh Women's Group stands in stark contrast to those who carried out this attack. Keep up the great work. You have our support."

And DUP Alderman Niree McMorris stated: “This is appalling and...disappointing. Do not let these mindless thugs deter you from the valuable work that you do in your community. They are not needed or wanted. I hope everyone was ok.”

Advertisement Hide Ad